Karachi, Jan 26 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $23 million to $23,246.2 million in the week ending Jan 20, compared to $23,191.5 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 13 Held by the State $18,383.5 $18,361.0 mln 0.1 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,862.7 mln $4,830.5 mln 0.6 commercial banks Total $23,246.2 $23,191.5 mln 0.2 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)