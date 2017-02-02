Karachi, Feb 2 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $790 million to $22,434.9 million in the week ending Jan 27, compared to $23,246.2 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Jan 27 Held by the State $17,593.8 $18,383.5 mln -4.2 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,841.1 mln $4,862.7 mln -0.4 commercial banks Total $22,434.9 $23,246.2 mln -3.4 mln Decrease is mainly attributed to external debt servicing including $500 million loan repayment to State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) China, central banks said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)