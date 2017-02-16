US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
Karachi, Feb 16 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $224 million to $21,824.5 million in the week ending Feb 10, compared to $22,031.3 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 10 Held by the State $16,993.4 $17,217.8 mln -1.3 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,831.1 mln $4,813.5 mln 0.3 commercial banks Total $21,824.5 $22,031.3 mln -0.9 mln The decrease in reserves was on account of government of Pakistan debt and other payments, central bank said. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)