Karachi, Feb 23 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves increase $35 million to $21,929.8 million in the week ending Feb 17, compared to $21,824.5 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) Feb 17 Held by the State $17,027.8 $16,993.4 mln 90 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,902.0 mln $4,831.1 mln 1.4 commercial banks Total $21,929.8 $21,824.5 mln 0.4 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)