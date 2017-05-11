Karachi, May 11 Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves decrease $149 million to $15,913 million in the week ending May 5, compared to $16,062 million the previous week, central bank said on Thursday. RESERVES Week ending Previous Week Change/pct ($ billions) May 5 Held by the State $15,921.5 $16,062 mln -0.9 Bank of Pakistan mln Held by $4,878.0 mln $4,943.2 mln -1.3 commercial banks Total $20,790.5 $21,004.2 mln -1.0 mln (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan)