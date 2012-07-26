SINGAPORE, July 26 Pakistan is set to buy 875,000 tonnes of oil
products, short of an initial tender of just over a million tonnes, traders said
on Thursday.
Pakistan State Oil will likely buy seven gasoline cargoes, eight
high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargoes and two low sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) cargoes
to be delivered into the port of Karachi, they said.
The company has already bought more than 500,000 tonnes of fuel oil and
gasoline for July-September arrival.
Fuel oil is used for power generation in Pakistan and demand usually peaks
during the summer, when less hydropower output means the counry has to turn to
fuel oil-powered plants.
Gasoline use in August is expected to be high due to more travel during the
Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Demand for both products is expected to ease after summer when monsoon
season kicks in.
The tender closed on July 24 with bids valid until July 31.
Following are details of the offers:
PRODUCT DELIVERY PERIOD SELLERS PRICE*
Fuel Oil HSFO Aug-Oct Swiss Singapore $29.91/tonne
(65KT each) Aug-Oct Swiss Singapore $30.99/tonne
Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne
Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne
Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne
Aug-Oct Bakri $33.00/tonne
Aug-Oct Trafigura $33.22/tonne
Aug-Oct Galana $32.63/tonne
Fuel Oil LSFO Sep-Oct Gunvor $98.69/tonne
(55KT each) Sep-Oct Gunvor $98.69/tonne
Gasoline 87RON August Oman Trading $122.00/tonne
(35KT each) September Oman Trading $103.00/tonne
September Oman Trading $106.00/tonne
September Swiss Singapore $117.02/tonne
September Glencore $118.30/tonne
October Oman Trading $96.00/tonne
October Vitol $113.00/tonne
*prices are premiums to Middle East benchmark quotes
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)