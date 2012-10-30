SINGAPORE Oct 30 Pakistan State Oil
has extended the closing and validity dates of a term tender to
buy fuel oil for a second time, a tender document showed on
Tuesday.
PSO, which typically seeks supply through the spot market,
in July issued the rare tender to import 2 million tonnes of
high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) over a 12-month period, and the
tender was to close in August.
The company initially deferred the closing and validity
dates to Oct. 30 and Nov. 30, respectively, to make changes to
the terms of the tender.
"Certain terms like the credit period of six months is too
long, and I think that deterred people from participating," a
trader said.
The reasons for the second deferment are not known.
The tender now is due to close on Nov. 12, with offers to
remain valid until Dec. 31, the document showed.
