SINGAPORE, March 22 Pakistan State Oil (PSO) bought 900,000 tonnes of high-sulphur fuel oil for the second-quarter at prices similar to earlier levels, despite a weakening market, traders said on Thursday.

PSO purchased the cargoes at a premium of $43.00-$46.00 a tonne to Middle East spot quotes on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis to Karachi, roughly steady with previous levels of $44.00-$46.00 a tonne for the 180-centistoke (cst) grade.

Out of the 10 cargoes of 25,000 tonnes to be delivered between April to June, six lots will be supplied by Middle East trader Bakri while Swiss traders Vitol and Trafigura will both provide two parcels each.

Demand from Pakistan has weakened since November, with the country cutting imports of fuel oil to 3-4 cargoes a month from 6-7 cargoes previously, traders said.

High prices and excess supplies had kept the country's import purchases at a minimal level since the fourth quarter last year, though a new $1 billion World Bank loan to boost electricity supply could permanently shift capacity away from expensive imported fuel oil to low-cost hydropower.

The bank said $840 million of the loan will be used to boost capacity at the Tarbela hydro power project, northwest of Islamabad, by 1,410 megawatts.

