SINGAPORE, March 8 Pakistan bought less than 400,000 tonnes of fuel oil for the second consecutive month this year, official data showed on Thursday.

Total fuel oil imports for February stood at around 390,000 tonnes, a slight 0.9 percent lower than the previous month, figures from the Oil Companies Advisory Committee showed.

Imports of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) fell 20 percent to 260,000 tonnes, while imports of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) climbed 88 percent to around 130,000 tonnes.

The country's main buyer, Pakistan State Oil, had earlier secured a total of 890,000 tonnes of fuel oil for February and March through a tender, which means March imports are likely to be higher.

Pakistan's requirement for the power generation fuel in the second quarter is likely to be steady, as PSO has issued a tender seeking similar volumes of 650,000 tonnes of HSFO for the period. (Reporting by Lee Yen Nee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)