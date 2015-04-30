By Katharine Houreld
| ISLAMABAD, April 30
ISLAMABAD, April 30 Pakistan plans to install
new gas import terminals and pipelines to underpin an economic
revival linked to $46 billion in Chinese deals, but its
ambitions are being undermined by poor planning, price
uncertainty and security concerns, industry experts said.
The government wants to increase imports to fuel industry
expansion and reduce daily blackouts. It also aims to boost
domestic gas production in the long term.
For that to happen, energy executives said the government
must regulate the sector better, be more consistent in dealing
with foreign firms and forge ahead with tapping big deposits in
the province of Baluchistan, where separatists regularly clash
with government forces.
"The security situation should not deter exploration; it
doesn't anywhere else," said Shahid Sattar, a former member of
the government's Planning Commission.
"But the government has a history of reneging on signed
contracts, which creates uncertainty."
Pakistan's 180 million citizens badly need more gas. It
accounts for about half of the country's energy requirements and
can fuel four out of every five cars.
Pakistan has shale gas reserves of 105 trillion cubic feet,
the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates, enough for
around 50 years of supplies at the current rate of consumption.
Yet Pakistan only generates about four billion cubic feet of
gas a day, less than two-thirds of its needs. Power cuts often
last at least eight hours a day. In the winter there is
sometimes not enough gas to heat homes or cook. Filling stations
frequently close.
Changing that will take time. A spokesman for the ministry
of water and power said the government was reviewing 225 energy
concessions to "incentivise owners and shareholders for
production."
Gas-rich Pakistan is not as attractive to investors as
oil-rich countries, since oil can more easily be taken to
market. For now, the government envisages imports as its main
new source of supply.
SHALLOW WATERS
Pakistan's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal,
finished on time and on budget, began receiving shipments last
month. The government plans to construct two more and connect
them to pipelines to be built by state-owned Russian and Chinese
companies.
"This expansion will have a huge impact," said Mobin Saulat,
head of state-run Inter State Gas systems, which oversees the
pipelines. "We are looking at roughly enough gas supply to take
care of the existing shortfall."
Pakistan hopes to expand one of the pipelines to link up
with Iran's rich, underdeveloped gas fields if U.S. sanctions
designed to check Iran's nuclear programme are lifted.
Already, though, the first import terminal faces problems.
The channel leading from the sea is too shallow, and needs
dredging before big LNG tankers can enter.
Until the dredging is done, and the row over who pays for it
settled, Pakistan cannot sign an import deal with Qatargas.
Analysts say now is a good time to commit to a long-term
agreement as prices have plunged.
Desperate for gas, private businessmen funded Pakistan's
first small shipment of LNG, but there is no mechanism for them
to sell the gas onto the domestic market.
Power plants are also reluctant to sign deals because they
do not know which charges the regulator will include in the
price it sets on imported gas.
"Supply chain hiccups are inevitable," said Talha Khan,
assistant manager at K-electric, Pakistan's biggest private
electricity company. "The main problem is we can't commit until
there is transparency on the price."
One of the two planned terminals will be at Gwadar port.
That should link to a $1.7 billion pipeline to be built by the
China Petroleum Pipeline Bureau, part of the $46 billion package
of deals announced by China's President Xi Jinping this month.
That pipeline could be extended to Iran's deep sea South
Pars gas field. After sanctions are lifted, Saulat said, it
would take Iran three years to develop enough gas to fill the
pipeline, though some industry experts say it will take longer.
The third terminal is planned near the existing one in Port
Qasim, near Karachi.
Saulat said Russian company Rostec is interested in building
a pipeline running to the wealthy province of Punjab. Rostec is
under U.S. and EU sanctions over Ukraine.
(Editing by Robert Birsel and Mike Collett-White)