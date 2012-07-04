SINGAPORE, July 4 Pakistan State Oil is
expected to award its latest import tender for 70,000 tonnes of
gasoline at lower prices than its previous purchase, traders
said on Wednesday.
Switzerland-based trader Glencore had the lowest offer for
both cargoes of 35,000 tonnes each of 87-octane gasoline, to be
delivered over mid-July to end of August, they said.
The company placed an offer of $3.95 a barrel to 92-octane
gasoline Singapore quotes for one of the cargoes, and a premium
of $127.999 per tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes for the
second cargo. Both premiums are on a cost-and-freight basis.
The tender closed on July 3, with offers to remain valid
until July 7.
Premiums have slipped from a previous tender where Vitol put
in an offer of $249.40 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes for
a June 16-18 cargo.
PSO had in early June bought 175,000 tonnes of gasoline for
July-August delivery at $111.80-$119.28 a tonne from Total,
Swiss Singapore and Gunvor.
It decided against buying a 35,000-tonne cargo for
July-August delivery from Total due to high offers at $135 a
tonne.