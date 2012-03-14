LONDON, March 14 Pakistan State Oil
has awarded an import tender for 140,000 tonnes of
gasoline for delivery in April and May, an industry source said
on Wednesday.
Total was awarded two cargoes, while Vitol and
Petrochina were awarded a cargo each, the source said. Prices
were agreed in the vicinity of $100 a barrel above Middle East
naphtha quotes, higher than the previous tender.
PSO last bought a total of 210,000 tonnes of 87-octane
gasoline for February-March delivery from Vitol and Trafigura at
premiums of $74.47-$90.96 a tonne to Middle East naphtha quotes
on a C&F basis.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)