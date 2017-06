ISLAMABAD Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani will appeal against a contempt conviction for defying a Supreme Court order to re-open corruption cases against the president, his lawyer said on Thursday.

"This will be subject to the appeal, which we will file," lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan told a news conference.

