(Refiles to add full name of prime minister in second
paragraph)
By Qasim Nauman
ISLAMABAD Feb 10 Pakistan's Supreme Court
rejected the prime minister's appeal against summons in a
contempt case on Friday and is set to charge him on Monday, a
move likely to bring fresh political turmoil to the chronically
unstable country.
If convicted, Yusuf Raza Gilani could face jail, but the
case, which has raised tension between Pakistan's civilian
leaders and the Supreme Court, could drag on and paralyse
decision-making.
If Gilani is removed, it does not necessarily mean the
government will fall as the ruling coalition has the numbers in
parliament to elect a replacement. But a protracted court battle
could weaken the government and damage the ruling Pakistan
People's Party's chances in the next general election expected
by 2013.
"The appeal is dismissed," Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry
said in court, reading the decision of the eight-member bench.
The legal tussle stems from thousands of old corruption
cases thrown out in 2007 by a controversial amnesty law passed
under former military president Pervez Musharraf.
The contempt accusation arises from Gilani and his advisers
ignoring court orders to ask Swiss authorities to re-open cases
against President Asif Ali Zardari, the most prominent
beneficiary of the law.
Pakistan's current government is the longest serving
civilian administration in the country's history.
It hopes to be the first to serve out its full term in the
South Asian nation which has been ruled by the military for more
than half of its 64-year history through coups, or from behind
the scenes.
Political instability and brinksmanship often distract
Pakistani leaders from a staggering number of challenges -- from
a Taliban insurgency to the struggling economy and rampant
poverty.
While Pakistanis have grown accustomed to tension between
civilian leaders and generals, the Supreme Court has
increasingly asserted itself over the last few years, making the
political landscape more combustible.
(Writing by Michael Georgy)