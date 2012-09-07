(Adds detail)

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7 A Christian girl arrested in Pakistan for defaming Islam was granted bail on Friday, a judge said, days after police detained a Muslim cleric on suspicion of planting evidence to frame her.

It was not clear when the girl, Rimsha Masih, would be released.

Masih, whose arrest last month angered religious and secular groups worldwide, may be in danger if she is set free and stays in Pakistan.

In Muslim Pakistan, the mere allegation of causing offence to Islam can mean death. Those accused under an anti-blasphemy law are sometimes killed by members of the public even if they are found innocent by the courts.

If bail payment is met, Masih, who is believed to be 14, will be reunited with her family at a location that is being kept secret for security reasons, said Robinson Asghar, an aide to the minister for national harmony.

There were no plans to send Masih abroad, he told Reuters.

Masih was accused by Muslim neighbours of burning Islamic religious texts and arrested, but police recently said a cleric had been taken into custody after witnesses reported he had torn pages from a Koran and planted them in Masih's bag beside burned papers.

Activists and human rights groups say vague terminology has led to the anti-blasphemy law's misuse, and that it dangerously discriminates against the country's tiny minority groups. (Reporting by Aisha Chowdhry; Editing by Nick Macfie and Robert Birsel)