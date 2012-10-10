By Saud Mehsud
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan Oct 10 A 14-year-old
Pakistani schoolgirl campaigner shot by the Taliban had defied
threats for years, believing the good work she was doing for her
community was her best protection, her father said on Wednesday.
Malala Yousufzai was shot and seriously wounded on Tuesday
as she was leaving her school in her hometown in the Swat
valley, northwest of the capital, Islamabad.
The Taliban claimed responsibility, saying her promotion of
education for girls was pro-Western and she had opposed them.
The shooting has outraged people in a country seemingly
inured to extreme violence since a surge in Islamist militancy
began after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
"She is candle of peace that they have tried to blow out,"
said one Pakistani man, Abdul Majid Mehsud, 45, from the
violence plagued South Waziristan region.
In the Swat valley, a one-time tourist spot infiltrated by
militants from Afghan border bases more than five years ago,
her family and community are praying for her survival.
Her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, who ran a girls' school,
said his daughter had wanted to go into politics.
He said that of all the things he loved about her, it was
her fairness - her democratic ideals - that he loved the most.
Malala, then a dimpled 11-year-old with dark eyes, shot to
fame when she wrote a blog under a pen name for the BBC about
living under the rule of the Pakistani Taliban.
The militants, led by a firebrand young preacher, took over
her valley through a mixture of violence, intimidation and the
failure of the authorities to stand up to them.
Even after the military finally went into action with an
offensive in 2009 that swept most of the militants from the
valley, it remained a dangerous place.
Malala didn't keep quiet. She campaigned for education for
girls and later received Pakistan's highest civilian prize.
Her prominence came at a cost.
"We were being threatened. A couple of times, letters were
thrown in our house, that Malala should stop doing what she is
doing or the outcome will be very bad," her father, sounding
drained and despondent, said by telephone.
But despite the threats, he said he had turned down offers
of protection from the security forces.
"We stayed away from that because she is a young female. The
tradition here does not allow a female to have men close by," he
said.
"NEVER FEARFUL"
Malala had spent many sleepless nights kept awake by
gunfire, had been forced to flee her home with her two younger
brothers and walked past the headless bodies of those who defied
the Taliban.
Her parents also wanted her to have some chance of a normal
childhood, her father said.
"We did not want her to be carrying her school books
surrounded by bodyguards. She would not have been able to
receive education freely," he said.
Her parents thought she would be safe among their neighbours
in the town of Mingora, nestled among the snow-capped mountains
that earned Swat the nickname of the Switzerland of Pakistan.
"I never imagined that this could happen because Malala is a
young innocent girl," her father said. "Whenever there were
threats, relatives and friends would tell Malala to take care
but Malala was never fearful."
"She would frequently say 'I am satisfied. I am doing good
work for my people so nobody can do anything to me'."
Recently, Malala had started to organise a fund to make sure
poor girls could go to school, said Ahmed Shah, a family friend
and chairman of the Swat Private Schools Association.
"She had planned on making the Malala Education Foundation
in Swat," Shah said, adding that the Taliban used to print
threats against her in the newspaper.
Classmate Brekhna Rahim said Malala "wished to have enough
money and build schools in every village for girls in Swat".
The entire Swat Valley was in shock over the shooting, she
said, glued to their televisions and crying as they watched the
endlessly repeated scenes of her being stretchered to hospital.
"Women and girls are sad as if they had lost a very close
member of the family," Rahim said.
"She was the life of the class," said fellow student, Dure
Nayab.
GUNMEN
On Tuesday, a gunman arrived at her school, asking for her
by name. He opened fire on her and two classmates on a bus.
Now her father is waiting for her to regain consciousness as
she lies swathed in white bandages in a military hospital.
"Doctors are hopeful," he said. "I appeal to the country to
pray for her survival."
Ziauddin Yousufzai said the shooting would stop neither him
nor his daughter from their work.
He echoed the view of many people who said that the shooting
was against Islamic law and against the culture of the ethnic
Pashtun region, which forbids the targeting of women.
"We will focus even more on our work with more strength," he
said. "If all of us die fighting, we will still not leave this
work."
Her classmate Rahim put it another way.
"If the Taliban kill one Malala, they are thousands and
thousands more brave girls like Malala in Swat."