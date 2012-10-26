BIRMINGHAM, England Oct 26 The father of a Pakistani girl who was shot in the head by the the Taliban for advocating girls' education said on Friday his daughter was recovering fast in the British hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Malala Yousufzai was flown from Pakistan to the British city of Birmingham to receive treatment after the Oct. 9 attack which drew widespread international condemnation.

Her father, Ziauddin Yousufzai, and other family members flew to Britain on Thursday to help their daughter's recovery.

"It s a miracle for us ... She was in a very bad condition," he told reporters. "She is improving with encouraging speed.

"We are very happy ... I pray for her."