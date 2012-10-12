By Jibran Ahmad
| PESHAWAR, Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan Oct 12 One of the Taliban's
most feared commanders, Maulana Fazlullah, carefully briefed two
killers from his special hit squad on their next target.
The gunmen weren't going after any army officer, politician
or Western diplomat. Their target was a 14-year-old Pakistani
schoolgirl who had angered the Taliban by speaking out for
"Western"-style girls' education.
Tuesday's shooting of Malala Yousufzai was the culmination
of years of campaigning that had pitted the fearless, smiling
young girl against one of Pakistan's most ruthless Taliban
commanders.
Their story began in 2009, when Fazlullah, known as Radio
Mullah for his fiery radio broadcasts, took over Swat Valley,
and ordered the closure of girls' schools, including
Yousufzai's.
Outraged, the then-11-year-old kept a blog for the BBC under
a pen name and later launched a campaign for girls' education.
It won her Pakistan's highest civilian honour and death threats
from the Taliban.
Yousufzai was not blind to the dangers. In her hometown of
Mingora, Fazlullah's Taliban fighters dumped bodies near where
her family lived.
"I heard my father talking about another three bodies lying
at Green Chowk," she wrote in her diary, referring to a nearby
roundabout.
A military offensive pushed Fazlullah out of Swat in 2009,
but his men simply melted away across the border to Afghanistan.
Earlier this year, they kidnapped and beheaded 17 Pakistani
soldiers in one of several cross border raids.
Yousufzai continued speaking out despite the danger. As her
fame grew, Fazlullah tried everything he could to silence her.
The Taliban published death threats in the newspapers and
slipped them under her door. But she ignored them.
The Taliban say that's why they sent assassins, despite a
tribal code forbidding the killing of women.
"We had no intentions to kill her but were forced when she
would not stop (speaking against us)," said Sirajuddin Ahmad, a
spokesman of Swat Taliban now based in Afghanistan's Kunar
province.
He said the Taliban held a meeting a few months ago at which
they unanimously agreed to kill her. The task was then given to
military commanders to carry out.
The militia has a force of around 100 men specialised in
targeted killing, fighters said. They chose two men, aged
between 20-30, who were locals from Swat Valley.
The gunmen had proved their worth in previous
assassinations, killing an opposition politician and attacking a
leading hotelier for "obscenity" in promoting tourism.
Their trademark is to kill by shots to the head.
Such hits, although dangerous, are also a badge of honour
among the Taliban. The fighters who carry them out often receive
personal calls of congratulations from senior leaders and may
also get cash or guns.
Now it was Yousufzai's turn.
"Before the attack, the two fighters personally collected
information about Malala's route to school, timing, the vehicle
she used and her security," Ahmad said.
They decided to shoot her near a military checkpoint to make
the point they could strike anywhere, he said.
On Tuesday, the two men stopped the bus she was riding home
in. They asked for Yousufzai by name. Although the frightened
girls said she wasn't there, the men fired at her and also hit
two other girls in the van. One of them remains in critical
condition.
Shot in the head and the neck, Yousufzai still lies
unconscious in hospital, unaware that world leaders from U.N.
Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to U.S. President Barack Obama
have pledged support. Schoolchildren in Swat prayed for her
recovery.
"The American people are shocked by this deplorable shooting
of a girl who was targeted because she dared to attend school,"
a statement from the White House said.
On Wednesday, the singer Madonna dedicated a song to
Yousufzai during a L.A. concert. In a gesture that bemused many
Pakistanis, she performed a striptease that revealed Yousufzai's
first name, Malala, written across her back.
Her would-be killers said they had no idea their attack
would propel their victim, already a national hero, into a
global icon.
"Actually the media gave it so much importance and now even
Ban Ki-moon used dirty language against us," Ahmad said. The
international community stayed silent when the Pakistani
security forces killed women during a crackdown, he complained.
Now that they had failed to kill Yousufzai, they would
target her father, Ahmad said.
Ziauddin Yousufzai, the headmaster of a girls' school, is on
their hit list for speaking against them, his activities to
promote peace in the region and for encouraging his daughter.
"We have a clear-cut stance. Anyone who takes side with the
government against us will have to die at our hands," Ahmad
warned. "You will see. Other important people will soon become
victims."
(Writing by Katharine Houreld)