LONDON Feb 4 A Pakistani schoolgirl who
underwent reconstructive surgery in Britain after being shot in
the head by the Taliban said on Monday she felt much better and
was focused on her mission to help others.
A team of doctors carried out a five-hour operation on
fifteen-year-old Malala Yousufzai on Saturday to mend parts of
her skull with a titanium plate and help restore hearing on her
left side with a cochlear implant.
Speaking 24 hours after waking up from surgery at Queen
Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, central England, Yousufzai
said she was already walking around.
"I can walk a little bit, I can talk and I'm feeling
better," she said from her hospital bed in a video clip released
by the hospital.
"I think I will just get better very soon, and there will be
no problem. The thing is my mission is the same, to help people,
and I will do that," she said.
Yousufzai was shot in the head at point-blank range in
October by the Taliban for advocating girls' education, and was
brought to Britain for treatment.
Doctors at the hospital said they were impressed by her
recovery so far and hopeful she would be discharged fairly soon,
describing her as focused and enthusiastic.
"She should be feeling sorry for herself 24 hours after an
operation like that, not talking about helping other people,"
said Dave Rosser, the hospital's medical director.
The attack on Yousufzai, as she left school in the Swat
valley, drew widespread international condemnation, and the
schoolgirl has become a symbol of resistance to the Taliban's
efforts to deny women education and other rights.
"There's still a lot of support (for Yousufzai) coming in, a
lot of communication coming in from around the world," Rosser
said.
