UNITED NATIONS Oct 10 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon was outraged at the shooting of a 14-year-old
Pakistani schoolgirl activist by the Taliban and was writing to
her family to offer support, his spokesman said on Wednesday.
Malala Yousufzai, who campaigned for education of girls, was
shot and critically wounded on Tuesday as she was leaving her
school in her hometown in the Swat Valley. The Taliban claimed
responsibility, saying her advocacy was pro-Western and she had
opposed them.
"Like so many others in Pakistan and around the world he's
truly outraged by this attack," Ban's spokesman Martin Nesirky
told reporters. "To show his support he's writing to the family
of Malala Yousufzai."
In a statement later on Wednesday, Ban called for those
responsible for "this heinous and cowardly act to be swiftly
brought to justice," saying he had been "deeply moved" by
Yousufzai's courageous efforts to promote a right to education.
A gunman arrived at Yousufzai's school on Tuesday, asking
for her by name. He opened fire on her and two classmates on a
bus. One of the girls wounded with Yousufzai is in critical
condition and the other is recovering and out of danger.
Ban expressed his sympathy to the families of all three
girls. His special envoy for children and armed conflict, Leila
Zerrougui, and the United Nations Children's Fund also strongly
condemned the attack.
"Education is a fundamental right for all children," said
Zerrougui in a statement. "The (Pakistani Taliban) must respect
the right to education of all children, including girls, to go
to school and live in peace."
Yousufzai began standing up to the Pakistani Taliban when
she was just 11, when the government effectively ceded control
of the Swat Valley, a one-time tourist spot infiltrated by
militants from Afghan border bases more than five years ago.
She campaigned for education for girls and later received
Pakistan's highest civilian prize. Her father said on Wednesday
that his daughter had defied threats for years.
The shooting was denounced across Pakistan. The front pages
of national newspapers carried pictures of a bandaged and bloody
Yousufzai being brought to hospital.