By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 Pakistan is unlikely to
resume gold imports soon even though the government has lifted
an outright ban imposed during August, as the new rules for
buyers are too restrictive, the jewellery industry said on
Thursday.
Pakistan stopped all gold imports for August after purchases
soared in the first half and topped $514 million in July alone -
more than double what it bought in the first six months of 2012
- citing smuggling into neighbouring India.
New Delhi has itself stopped short of a total ban but has a
record 10 percent duty on imports and strict controls on buyers
as it tries to rein in purchases which helped swell its current
account deficit to a record 4.8 percent of GDP in 2012/13.
India's July imports were $2.9 billion - just short of half
last year's monthly average as the government measures took grip
in the world's biggest buyer of bullion. Imports slumped to
$0.65 billion in August but could pick up from September.
Now, Pakistan has said imports must be turned around into
jewellery and exported within 120 days and has more or less
doubled the amount of value that must be added in manufacture.
Sales must be officially recognised by legal authorities in
importing countries and Pakistan missions there.
Only 25 kilograms of precious metals - gold, silver and
platinum - can be imported on a revolving basis and cannot be
used in the domestic market.
"In light of the new rules, the future prospects of the
import/export business are quite bleak," said Mazhar Ali,
chairman of the All Pakistan Gems Merchants and Jewelers
Association which says it represents almost 100 percent of the
gold industry.
"Earlier it was a very simple procedure as only a contract
letter was required for import," he added.
Mazhar Ali said that since the outright ban was lifted at
the end of August, there have been no new imports of gold and
only the balance outstanding from old contracts before the ban
have been released by customs.
All gold imports to Pakistan are currently meant for making
jewellery for export. Domestic demand is met by recycling,
Mazhar Ali told Reuters.
(Writing by Jo Winterbottom)