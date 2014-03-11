MUMBAI, March 11 Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties have made supplies scarce.

India's import duty of 10 percent and tight restrictions on supplies to rescue state finances have virtually dried up legal imports into what used to be the world's top bullion buyer. This has led to a surge in smuggling and recycling.

Pakistan in January temporarily banned gold imports for the second time in six months.

The country's finance ministry, however, has called for lifting of restrictions on the export of gemstone. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Krishna N Das)