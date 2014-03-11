Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
MUMBAI, March 11 Pakistan has extended its ban on gold imports to March 31, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, as it tries to stop smuggling to India where high import duties have made supplies scarce.
India's import duty of 10 percent and tight restrictions on supplies to rescue state finances have virtually dried up legal imports into what used to be the world's top bullion buyer. This has led to a surge in smuggling and recycling.
Pakistan in January temporarily banned gold imports for the second time in six months.
The country's finance ministry, however, has called for lifting of restrictions on the export of gemstone. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Krishna N Das)
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
