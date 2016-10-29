ISLAMABAD Oct 29 Pakistani Information Minister
Pervaiz Rashid has been removed from office over a newspaper
leak that sparked a rift between the army and the government
earlier this month, the prime minister's office said on
Saturday.
Two sources from the Information Ministry told Reuters that
Rashid had stepped down from his post until an inquiry confirms
whether he was the source for a newspaper article detailing the
discussion in a top-level national security meeting.
"Evidence available so far points to a lapse on part of the
Information Minister, who has been directed to step down from
office to enable holding of an independent and detailed
inquiry," a statement by the prime minister's office said.
(Reporting by Sheree Sardar and Asad Hashim; writing by Drazen
Jorgic; editing by Mark Heinrich)