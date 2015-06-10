* Oilseed imports expected to rise-Bombi's Group
* Pakistan looking to Iran market for its rice
By Jonathan Saul
LONDON, June 10 A wheat surplus in Pakistan is
likely to mean little appetite for imports this year, although
it will purchase more oilseeds due lower crop prospects, a
leading local trader said.
In November last year, Pakistan imposed a 20 percent import
duty on wheat to help protect local farmers from imports,
leading to the cancellation of some of the import deals.
Anis Majeed, chairman of Karachi-based food commodities firm
Bombi's Group, said Pakistan was estimated to produce 25 million
tonnes of wheat this year versus around 24 million tonnes last
year. Domestic wheat consumption was pegged around 22-23 million
tonnes, he said.
"This year, Pakistan will not make big imports because we
have the crop and there is a surplus," Majeed said on a visit to
London this week.
The International Grains Council estimated Pakistan's wheat
production in the 2015-16 year at 25.0 million tonnes, versus
25.5 million tonnes in 2014-15.
In contrast, Pakistan was expected to import higher
quantities of oilseeds including canola, said Majeed, who is
also chairman of the wholesale grocers' association of Karachi,
which is Pakistan's mercantile capital.
"If you calculate (oilseeds) ... altogether this year, we
are expecting to import about 1.5 to 1.6 million tonnes," he
said. "Last year was a little less - about 1.2 million tonnes
and our crop was better than this year."
Majeed said Pakistan expected a good rice crop although
exports were likely to be tempered by slower demand.
"Pakistan's production is around 6.5 million tonnes annually
- out of which 3.5 million tonnes we export," he said.
"Prices have come down as the international market has come
down," he added. "Therefore, there could be a little less
(exports) this year."
Majeed said rice exporters were looking to boost sales to
Iran, a major consumer of Basmati grade rice.
Iran and six world powers are seeking to overcome remaining
differences with a looming self-imposed June 30 deadline to
reach a deal over Tehran's disputed nuclear programme. The
timing of sanctions relief for Iran are among the disputes
holding up a nuclear accord.
Majeed said there was already a border trade between
Pakistan and Iran for rice - with the business handled by local
merchants along the border. A nuclear deal could enable other
exporters in Pakistani cities such as Karachi and Lahore
expanding business.
"Iran can be good partner of Pakistani rice and trade can be
increased. But there are few difficulties of the embargoes," he
said.
Majeed said a proposed wheat barter deal between Pakistan
and Iran was still being discussed.
The deal, initially agreed in 2012, was to involve Tehran
exporting fertiliser and iron ore to Pakistan in exchange for
wheat.
"The swapping ... has not been decided as yet," he said.
"They are working on it."
(Editing by William Hardy)