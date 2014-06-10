KARACHI, Paksitan, June 10 Gunfire rang out outside an academy run by the Pakistani airport security force, a unit tasked with protecting Karachi airport, and at least four ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, a Reuters reporter said.

Pakistani television reported that three militants had been surrounded by security forces at the academy, but no other details were immediately available.

(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ron Popeski)