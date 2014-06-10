BRIEF-RPP Infra projects gets order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh
* Says scope of order for co will be in civil work with share worth about INR 970 million
KARACHI, Paksitan, June 10 Gunfire rang out outside an academy run by the Pakistani airport security force, a unit tasked with protecting Karachi airport, and at least four ambulances were seen rushing to the scene, a Reuters reporter said.
Pakistani television reported that three militants had been surrounded by security forces at the academy, but no other details were immediately available.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Says scope of order for co will be in civil work with share worth about INR 970 million
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (Apr 18) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ------------------------------------