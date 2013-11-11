ISLAMABAD Nov 11 The chief financier of the Taliban-linked Haqqani network militant group has been shot dead in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad, militant sources told Reuters on Monday.

"Nasiruddin Haqqani was killed in Islamabad while travelling in a car with a few other unidentified people," one Taliban source said, adding that the attack took place on Sunday. "His body has been moved to North Waziristan."

In June 2010, the United States sanctioned Nasiruddin and two other Afghans as "specifically designated global terrorists" for their activities. (Reporting By Mehreen Zahra-Malik, Jibran Ahmad and Saud Mehsud, Editing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Robert Birsel)