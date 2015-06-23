(Updates with quotes)
By Syed Raza Hassan
KARACHI, June 23 A heat wave has killed more
than 400 people in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi over the
past three days, health officials said on Tuesday, as they set
up emergency medical camps in the streets.
The heat wave coincides with major power cuts, leading to
harsh criticism of the provincial government and K-electric
, the company that supplies electricity to Karachi, the
country's richest city and home to 20 million people.
One of Karachi's biggest public hospitals said all its beds
were full, with more than 200 people dying there of dehydration
or heat exhaustion.
"Some were brought in dead, while others died during
treatment," said Dr Seemin Jamali, joint director at Jinnah
Postgraduate Medical Centre.
Civil Hospital was also full of heatstroke patients. A few
old fans blew the sweltering air past stray cats sprawled in the
dark corridoors as friends of an unconcious policeman rushed
outside to buy him the cold water the hospital could not
provide.
"This is how it is. No one cares for common poor man here,"
Khadim Ali complained as he fanned his cousin, Shahad Ali, a
40-year-old vegetable vendor who collapsed in the heat.
Temperatures have touched 44 degrees Celsius (111 degrees
Fahrenheit) in the steamy port city in recent days, up from a
normal summer temperature of 37 C (99 F). But rain is due.
"A sea breeze will set in some time tonight. The temperature
will come down as the monsoon rain enters the Sindh coast,
bringing rain to the city," said Ghulam Rasool, director general
of the Meteorological Department.
A morgue run by the charity Edhi Foundation had received
more than 400 people who died of complications from the heat,
official Anwar Kazmi told Reuters.
A full tally of deaths in the province was not available.
The paramilitary Rangers force has set up medical camps at
several points in the city where they are providing water and
anti-dehydration salts.
The provincial government is being increasingly criticized
by opposition parties for not managing the crisis, which has
been exacerbated by severe power cuts.
One lawmaker suggested that the parliament should turn off
its air-conditioning for an hour to show solidarity with the
people.
The electricity grid has been overwhelmed as people switch
on fans and air conditioners, and as families all begin to cook
at the same time.
The holy month of Ramadan, when most Muslims do not eat or
drink during daylight hours, began on Friday. It is tradition
for families to break their fast together.
