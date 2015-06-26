KARACHI, June 26 Sea breezes brought cooler
temperatures on Friday to ease a heat wave that killed more than
1,150 people over a week around Pakistan's teeming port city of
Karachi during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
The extreme heat of up to 44 degrees Celsius (111
Fahrenheit) - the hottest since 1981 - coincided with power
failures and triggered sharp criticism of the government's
response in the city of 20 million people.
By Friday, the daily high temperature was about 36 degree
Celsius (97 Fahrenheit), according to Dr Mohammad Hanif of the
Director National Weather Forecasting Centre.
The power outages left many without fans, water or light at
the beginning of Ramadan, when many Muslims do not eat or drink
during daylight hours.
"By Friday, at least 1,150 people have died in the
government-run hospitals," said Anwar Kazmi of the Edhi
Foundation, a private charity that runs a network of ambulances
and morgues.
The crisis - following a heat wave in India last month that
killed about 2,500 people - illustrates how ill-prepared many
developing nations are for the extreme weather conditions that
scientists say will accompany global climate change in coming
decades.
"These type of events are taking place across the world ...
we need to prepare ourselves and develop our strategy," said
Qamar uz Zaman Chaudhry, the Islamabad-based special adviser for
Asia to the UN-World Meteorological Organization.
"It's time to learn lessons, instead of getting into the
blame game."
Pakistan's national and local political parties have blamed
one another for the crisis, while much of the relief was
provided by the powerful military and private charities such as
the Edhi Foundation.
(Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Nick Macfie)