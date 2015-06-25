ISLAMABAD, June 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Sabir
Majeed, 59, had been fasting for Ramadan amid Karachi's
45-degree Celsius heat wave when he became dehydrated and
fainted Monday afternoon.
His family rushed to fetch water and buy rehydration salts
from a nearby pharmacy. They called for an ambulance but none
was available.
"Failing to find an ambulance, we hired a cab and took him
to the hospital. It was already packed with heatstroke patients
and when a doctor came to see him after 30 to 40 minutes, he was
pronounced dead," said his wailing wife Shabana Majeed, a
resident of Karachi's Orangi Town, a largely poor district.
The Pakistani port city has faced up to 12 to 14 hours a day
of power blackouts since Saturday, when temperature in the city
soared to 45 degrees Celsius, residents say. Government and
hospital officials say that more than 1,100 people have died
since Saturday due to the searing heat.
The heat wave in Karachi and some other parts of Sindh
province comes less than a month after more than 2,000 people
died in similar temperatures in neighbouring India.
A range of problems have contributed to the Pakistan deaths,
including power outages that have cut off fans and air
conditioners, water shortages and the Ramadan day-time fast
falling during the long, hot days of summer, families say.
"We pay all utility bills on time but get water shortages
and prolonged hours of load-shedding in return. People should
stand up against the corrupt and inept government," said an
angry Shabana Majeed, who believes her husband would have lived
if the family had had access to water and power.
She appealed to the government to restore water and
electricity supplies in her area as she said her 9-year-old
daughter is also suffering from fever during the heat wave.
Affected families have criticized the government's failure
to run an awareness campaign about how to cope during the heat
wave, as well as its inability to provide power and the
inability of public hospitals to treat many heatstroke patients.
Mussarat Naveed, a resident of the upscale Defense Housing
Authority development in Karachi, said her area had faced daily
power blackouts of four to six hours before the heat wave struck
the city, but that they had now increased to 10 hours a day.
"Even when the light comes, there is so much fluctuation
that nothing works. The whole system has collapsed and there is
no accountability," she charged.
She said the mortuaries are full to their capacity and
heatstroke patients are lying on the ground in hospitals.
"People are getting frustrated," she said - and such
frustrations could spill into street protests "if the government
fails in improving the situation," she warned.
ARTIFICIAL RAIN
Responding to the criticism, the government said it is
planning to use cloud-seeding technology to produce artificial
rain in Karachi to lower temperatures.
The Ministry of Ports and Shipping convened a meeting of
experts and officials to consider the idea Tuesday but no final
decision was reached.
Abdul Malik Ghauri, the director general of the ministry,
said by telephone that a second meeting would be convened on the
issue this week.
"We are estimating the cost and arranging logistics for the
artificial rain. It may take over a week to carry out all the
arrangements for the rain," he said.
Meanwhile, Pakistan army and paramilitary rangers have set
up special heatstroke relief centers in Karachi and some other
parts of the Sindh province to treat patients. But transport to
hospitals remains a problem, residents said.
Pervaiz Amir, country director of the Pakistan Water
Partnership, a chapter of the Geneva-based Global Water
Partnership, said the government should focus on establishing
heat trauma centers and restoring water and electricity
supplies, especially in slums and suburban areas, to deal with
heat-related health problems.
Such measures would be more practical and potentially less
costly than cloud-seeding technology, he said.
"The situation can be overcome if the government starts
informing people about precautionary measures through text
messages on mobile phones and running ads on radio and
television," he added.
He said summer heat is a predictable phenomenon and the
government should improve its early warning systems to plan for
it in the future.
But Ghulam Rasul, head of the Pakistan meteorological
department, said the current heat is exceptional and related to
a low-pressure system over the Arabian Sea.
"The low pressure system will not last more than four, five
days and a sea breeze has already started flowing towards
Karachi. The temperature of the city has come down to 36 degrees
Celsius from 44 degrees Celsius just due to the sea breeze. This
will improve further in the coming days," he predicted.
