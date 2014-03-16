By Syed Raza Hassan
ISLAMABAD, March 16 Hundreds of angry Pakistanis
attacked a Hindu temple and set it on fire in southern Pakistan
overnight following a rumour that a member of the Hindu
community had desecrated the Koran, police and community leaders
said on Sunday.
The incident took place just before midnight on Saturday
after locals in Larkana district alleged that Sangeet Kumar, 42,
had torn out pages of Islam's holy book and tossed them down on
the street from the roof of his home.
"Our Dharamshala (community centre) has been gutted and the
temple has been partially damaged. All the statues have been
destroyed by the attackers," Kalpana Devi, chairperson of the
local Hindu committee, told Reuters.
Hundreds of students from local Islamic seminaries attacked
the temple holding batons, one witness, Javed Shah, said. Police
arrived quickly to protect Kumar from the angry crowd.
"They acted smartly and took him out after making him put on
a police uniform to save him from the wrath of the crowd," said
Shah.
"It took nearly 20 minutes to break down the doors (of the
temple) before they entered the compound and set it on fire.
They also set fire to the temple before ransacking it."
Sindh province, where the attack took place, is home to most
of Pakistan's small Hindu community which numbers about two
million among a population of about 180 million.
Pakistan's rocky relationship with neighbouring India, a
predominantly Hindu country, has fed tension between the two
communities in smaller towns but outright acts of violence are
rare.
Police said they were investigating the matter.
"The situation is not satisfactory," Deputy Inspector
General of Larkana, Khadim Rind, told Reuters. "Sanjeet Kumar
has been accused of desecrating the holy book by the locals. The
accused is in our custody."
Tensions were high in the region following the incident,
with Muslim protestors taking to the streets in several towns
and setting fire to shops belonging to Hindus in the city of
Usta Mohammad.
The Hindu Panchayat Council, a representative body of Hindu
minorities, has appealed on Hindus to keep a low profile while
celebrating the ongoing Holi festival of colours.
(Additional reporting by Gul Yousafzai, Writing by Maria
Golovnina, Editing by Angus MacSwan)