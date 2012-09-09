Ace drag-flicker Sohail Abbas and 13 other Pakistani players will feature in next month's players' auction for an Indian hockey league as sporting ties between the neighbours continue to improve.

Bilateral cricket between the nuclear-armed neighbours was snapped after the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed. India blame Pakistan-based militants for the incident.

However, a thaw in relations prompted the Indian cricket board to invite Pakistan for a short series later this year.

A day after the countries agreed to ease visa restrictions, Hockey India (HI) announced 14 Pakistani players would be among the pool of about 80 overseas players who would be auctioned among six teams next month.

"We are delighted that the cream of Pakistan's Olympic Games squad has made itself available," HI secretary general Narinder Batra said in a statement on Sunday.

"We know that the Indian fans will love to watch these stars," said Batra, also the league chairman.

His Pakistan counterpart Asif Bajwa was equally upbeat about the Jan 5-Feb 3 tournament next year.

"Our players are excited to be among those considered for the inaugural Hockey India League," said the Pakistan Hockey Federation secretary.

"We are sure that the event will be a huge success, drawing the best talent from around the world."