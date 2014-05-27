By Mubasher Bukhari
| LAHORE, Pakistan
LAHORE, Pakistan May 27 A 25-year-old woman was
stoned to death by her family outside one of Pakistan's top
courts on Tuesday in a so-called "honour" killing for marrying
the man she loved, police said.
Farzana Iqbal was waiting for the High Court in the eastern
city of Lahore to open when a group of around dozen men began
attacking her with bricks, said Umer Cheema, a senior police
officer.
Her father, two brothers and former fiance were among the
attackers, he said. Iqbal suffered severe head injuries and was
pronounced dead in hospital, police said.
All the suspects except her father escaped. He admitted
killing his daughter, Cheema said, and explained it was a matter
of honour. Many Pakistani families think a woman marrying her
own choice of man brings dishonour on the family.
Iqbal had been engaged to her cousin but married another
man, Cheema said. Her family registered a kidnapping case
against him but Iqbal had come to court to argue that she had
married of her own free will, he said.
Around 1,000 Pakistani women are killed every year by their
families in honour killings, according to Pakistani rights group
the Aurat Foundation.
The true figure is probably many times higher since the
Aurat Foundation only compiles figures from newspaper reports.
The government does not compile national statistics.
Campaigners say few cases come to court, and those that do
can take years to be heard. No one tracks how many cases are
successfully prosecuted.
Even those that do result in a conviction may end with the
killers walking free. Pakistani law allows a victim's family to
forgive their killer.
But in honour killings, most of the time the women's killers
are her family, said Wasim Wagha of the Aurat Foundation. The
law allows them to nominate someone to do the murder, then
forgive him.
"This is a huge flaw in the law," he said. "We are really
struggling on this issue."
(Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Nick Macfie)