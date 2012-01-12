(Adds cabinet defence committee meeting)
* Efforts to defuse tensions?
* Tensions between govt and military worst since 1999 coup
* Memo scandal straining govt-military relations
By Sheree Sardar and Amena Bakr
ISLAMABAD/DUBAI, Jan 12 Pakistan President
Asif Ali Zardari flew to Dubai on Thursday on a personal trip
and will return the next day, the foreign ministry said, as
tension between the civilian government and the powerful
military plunged the country into another crisis.
The prime minister has called a meeting of the
cabinet's defence committee for Saturday and the army chief will
attend, a government official said, in a possible sign of
efforts to reduce friction.
A disputed memo allegedly seeking U.S. help in reining in
Pakistan's powerful military has plunged relations with the
government to their lowest point since a coup in 1999.
Earlier on Thursday a meeting between army chief General
Ashfaq Kayani and his top commanders fueled speculation that the
generals, who set security and foreign policies, have lost
patience with the government.
Senior officers discussed in detail "prevailing conditions,"
a source told Reuters, highlighting fears for the economic and
political stability of Pakistan, a vital but uneasy ally for the
United States in its attempt to fight militancy and bring peace
to neighbouring Afghanistan.
Military sources say that while they would like Zardari to
go, it should be through constitutional means, not another of
the coups that have marked half of Pakistan's almost 65 years of
independence.
"There is no talk in the military of a takeover," a
mid-level army officer, who requested anonymity because he was
not authorised to speak on the matter, told Reuters.
"I don't foresee a military coup."
The military on Wednesday warned of "grievous consequences"
after Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani accused the army and spy
chiefs of violating the constitution in what has become known as
"memogate".
The remarks came after Gilani, citing "gross misconduct"
sacked the defence secretary, a post seen usually as the
military's main advocate in the civilian bureaucracy.
The Supreme Court has also threatened the government with
contempt proceedings that could lead to the fall of senior
officials including the prime minister if it does not take
action on long-standing corruption cases against Zardari.
Gulf-based Pakistani sources said Zardari made the trip to
Dubai, where he maintains a home, for a medical check-up.
However, a senior member of the ruling Pakistan People's
Party (PPP) said Zardari was in Dubai to attend a wedding.
No official explanation was made available,
fuelling already deep uncertainty about the president's fate.
FAMILIAR FIGHT
Pakistanis, tired of power struggles between civilian and
military leaders, want the government to focus on issues such as
crippling power cuts, the fragile economy and poverty.
"There is complete chaos. But our institutions are busy
bringing each other down," said Syed Ali, 23, an engineering
student in the city of Lahore.
"They should stop all this and do their jobs."
Zardari went to Dubai for medical treatment last month,
triggering speculation that a military take-over in the
nuclear-armed South Asian nation was imminent. He returned home
a couple of weeks later and has remained defiant.
Newspaper editorials were grim, predicting an imminent
showdown between the civilian government and a military that is
so powerful it sets security and foreign policies.
"The army is facing a critical situation; it does not want a
takeover - and it should not - but it is facing insults from the
highest political level," said The News in an editorial titled
"Wrong turn".
A senior member of the PPP also warned on Wednesday that
both sides appeared to be digging in their heels, although
others have played down talk of an imminent showdown.
OSAMA BIN LADEN, MEMOGATE
The military drew rare public criticism after al Qaeda head
Osama bin Laden was killed in a unilateral cross-border raid by
U.S. special forces troops in a garrison town not far from the
Pakistani capital last May.
The memo scandal emerged several months later when a
Pakistani-born businessman wrote in a column in the Financial
Times about the existence of a memo seeking help from the
Pentagon to rein in Pakistan's military.
Businessman Mansoor Ijaz said a Pakistani diplomat had asked
for the memo to be delivered to the Pentagon. He later
identified the diplomat as Husain Haqqani, a Zardari ally who
was then Pakistan's ambassador in Washington.
Haqqani has denied the allegation but has since resigned in
a bid to end the scandal, which has resulted in a judicial
commission in Pakistan's Supreme Court.
Zardari could face impeachment proceedings if that
commission finds a link between him and the memo.
Zardari was elected in 2008 on the back of a sympathy vote
after his charismatic wife, former prime minister Benazir
Bhutto, was assassinated shortly after returning from self-exile
the previous year.
Criminal cases could also haunt Zardari, who earned the
title "Mr. 10 Percent" while Bhutto was in power, based on
allegations he demanded kickbacks on state contracts.
After his wife's government collapsed in late 1996, he was
arrested and charged with corruption, such as kickbacks in deals
involving a Swiss company.
He was never convicted, but spent the next eight years in
jail. Zardari was also jailed on corruption charges between
1990-93.
Zardari has denied any wrongdoing and says allegations
leveled against him are politically motivated.
(Additional reporting by Qasim Nauman and Chris Allbritton in
ISLAMABAD, Mubasher Bukhari in LAHORE, and Faisal Aziz in
KARACHI; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Ed Lane)