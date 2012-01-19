* Re-opening of route may ease tensions, problems persist
* Peace talks with Taliban falter
* Supreme Court, military turn heat up on government
* Pakistan Foreign Min says ties with US "on hold"
By Michael Georgy
ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 Pakistan expects to
re-open supply routes to NATO forces in Afghanistan, halted
after a NATO cross-border air attack killed 24 Pakistani
soldiers in November, but will impose tariffs, a senior security
official told Reuters on Thursday.
The move suggests tensions with the United States and NATO
have eased, but greater cooperation was needed to fight
militancy in the border region which U.S. President Barack Obama
has called the world's most dangerous place.
The official said the fees were designed to express
continued anger over the Nov. 26 attack and raise funds for the
state to fight homegrown Taliban militants blamed for many of
the suicide bombings across the country.
"The tariffs will cover everything from the port to security
to roads which, after all, belong to Pakistan," the security
official, who asked to remain anonymous, told Reuters.
No date was given for reopening the supply routes.
Pakistan's trade ministry was working out details of the
tariffs, said the official.
A senior Obama administration official said there was no
official word from Pakistan and that the U.S. position on the
issue of supply routes had not changed.
The NATO attack plunged relations between troubled allies
Pakistan and the United States to their lowest point in years.
Ties had already been severely strained by a secret raid by
U.S. special forces that killed Osama bin Laden on Pakistani
soil in May last year. This embarrassed the military, which has
ruled the country for over half of Pakistan's 64-year history
and sets security and foreign policy.
Asked if the re-opening was a sign that the crisis in
relations could be tackled, the official said there was some way
to go before normalcy was possible.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar told Reuters
in an interview on Thursday that relations between Islamabad and
Washington were currently on hold.
"I would say they are conveniently on hold until we start
re-engaging," Khar said.
The two land routes to Afghanistan through
Pakistan account for just under a third of all cargo that the
NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) ships
into Afghanistan.
MYRIAD CHALLENGES
Aside from friction with the United States, Pakistan faces a
slowing economy heavily dependent on foreign aid and is
struggling with militant violence.
Exploratory peace talks between the homegrown Taliban, which
is close to al Qaeda, and Islamabad, raised hopes that
Pakistan's leaders could eventually have one less major problem
to deal with.
But the talks have made little headway, a senior security
official told Reuters on Thursday, after the Taliban flatly
rejected a demand that it work through tribal elders to reach a
deal whereby fighters approach authorities and lay down their
arms.
"They felt it would be humiliating. The talks are not making
progress," the official said. "If they want to be included in
the political system, that is what they will have to do."
The Pakistani Taliban, allied with the Afghan Taliban
movement fighting IASF forces in Afghanistan, are entrenched in
Pakistan's northwestern tribal areas, along the porous frontier
with Afghanistan.
U.S. officials have urged the Pakistanis to persuade
militant groups to pursue peace in Afghanistan, and to tackle
them if they don't cooperate.
Pakistan argues that the United States needs to be patient
and gain a greater understanding of the region's complexities
before acting, and that pressure would only hurt efforts to
pacify Afghanistan.
"'Push' is never wise. I think that every country must be
allowed to develop their own strategy and their own timing,"
said Khar, stressing that another incursion by NATO or the
United States would be harmful.
GOVERNMENT STABILITY
Past peace talks have merely given the Taliban time and
space to consolidate and launch more suicide attacks on army
installations, police stations and crowded street markets.
A new wave of violence could further undermine a government
under pressure from the Supreme Court and the military.
The Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday a contempt hearing
for Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani. This case could push him
from office and imperil hopes that the longest-running civilian
administration in Pakistan's history can complete a five-year
term.
Gilani was in court to explain why he should not be charged
with contempt for failing to re-open old corruption cases
against President Asif Ali Zardari.
The government maintains Zardari has presidential immunity.
"It is my conviction that he (Zardari) has complete immunity
inside and outside the country," Gilani told the court.
The prime minister, however, appeared not to have convinced
some judges.
"On the next date, let's hear you convince us the issue is
of the president's immunity," said Justice Sarmad Osmani, a
member of the seven-panel bench. "Let's grab the bull by its
horns."
While the immediate battle is about Gilani, the larger
political crisis is about Zardari - who has had his own run-ins
with the chief justice - and the fate of his government which is
also increasingly at loggerheads with the military.
Tensions between the civilian leadership and the army, at
their worst since a 1999 coup, were sparked by a mysterious memo
last year that sought U.S. help in reining in the generals.