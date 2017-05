WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Friday it was releasing a $501 million loan installment to Pakistan, as the South Asian country was on track in meeting the conditions of the IMF's loan program.

The IMF saved Pakistan from possible default by agreeing last September to lend it money over three years. The cash is being doled out in increments and could stop if Pakistan fails to institute changes such as cracking down on tax evasion and privatizing loss-making state companies.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Alden Bentley)