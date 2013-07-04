ISLAMABAD, July 4 Pakistan has requested a new bailout loan package from the International Monetary Fund following weeks of talks with a visiting IMF delegation, a Pakistani finance ministry source said on Thursday.

No other details were immediately available but the request marks a step forward for the country's new Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he tries to find ways to fix Pakistan's finances and restructure its moribund economy.

(Reporting By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Maria Golovnina and Simon Cameron-Moore)