US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
ISLAMABAD, July 4 Pakistan has requested a new bailout loan package from the International Monetary Fund following weeks of talks with a visiting IMF delegation, a Pakistani finance ministry source said on Thursday.
No other details were immediately available but the request marks a step forward for the country's new Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as he tries to find ways to fix Pakistan's finances and restructure its moribund economy.
(Reporting By Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Maria Golovnina and Simon Cameron-Moore)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.