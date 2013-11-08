By Maria Golovnina
| ISLAMABAD
ISLAMABAD Nov 8 The International Monetary Fund
said on Friday it was broadly satisfied with Pakistan's economic
progress after stepping in to save the country from a possible
default earlier this year.
The IMF has agreed to loan Pakistan $6.7 billion over three
years as part of the programme, but its condition of quarterly
reviews means the cash is not guaranteed.
A team led by the IMF's regional adviser, Jeffrey Franks,
visited Islamabad this month to assess if Pakistan was working
hard enough to meet conditions intended to promote reforms.
"Under the IMF programme the government is making strong
efforts to increase tax collections over time to bring down the
deficit," he told reporters in Islamabad after completing his
mission.
"That will leave them in a much better position two or three
years down the road to absorb any decline in other sources of
funds."
Pakistan has already once averted a balance of payments
crisis in 2008 after securing an $11-billion IMF loan package,
which was suspended two years ago after economic and reform
targets were missed.
This time around, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who was
elected in May, promised the IMF to privatise loss-making state
industries, reform a faltering energy sector, expand Pakistan's
tiny tax base and cut government borrowing.
But the financial situation remains dire. Pakistan's foreign
exchange reserves have dwindled to about $4 billion, or the
equivalent of four week's worth of imports, and several large
repayments fall due in the next six months.
Tax collection is a huge hurdle in a country where just 0.57
percent of Pakistani citizens paid income tax last year,
contributing to one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the
world. Public services are woefully underfunded.
Sharif also plans to privatise 32 state-run companies,
including two huge gas companies, the state oil company, several
banks, the national airline and power distribution companies.
Franks said his team had adjusted upwards its forecasts for
Pakistan's financials, to reflect its more optimistic view of
the economy.
"We are slightly more optimistic on the growth scenario that
we are using for the programme," he said, adding that the
economic growth forecast had been revised to 2.8 percent from
2.5 percent for the current fiscal year.
"The growth number is going to accelerate in 2014/15 and in
2016/17 as the tough fiscal consolidation eases and as the
structural reforms that are going to boost growth take hold."
He added: "We are anticipating that growth will accelerate
significantly in the medium term to something in the order of 5
percent."
But many remain sceptical the programme will succeed. Eleven
of 12 IMF programmes since 1998 have been scrapped or abandoned
because Pakistan failed to institute reforms.
Economists also argue that the IMF stepped in this time
because the West considers Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of
180 million next to Afghanistan, too important to fail.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)