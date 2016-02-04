ISLAMABAD Feb 4 Pakistan has shelved plans to
privatise its power supply companies and will miss deadlines to
sell other loss-making state firms, reneging on promises
Islamabad had made to the IMF in return for a $6.7 billion
bailout three years ago.
Two government officials with direct knowledge of the
situation said International Monetary Fund officials meeting
with Pakistani officials in Dubai this week were angered by the
backtracking, but they expected the IMF would still release the
remaining $1.6 billion to be disbursed.
The IMF is due to announce its decision on the next tranche,
expected to be $500 million, at a news conference later on
Thursday in Dubai.
For all the IMF's frustration over the privatisation delays,
the government has pushed ahead on other reforms, the Pakistani
officials said, though there is another unspoken reason why
Islamabad can expect the money to keep coming with little more
than a reprimand.
Western allies, and neighbours Afghanistan and India, fear
an economic meltdown would create a witches brew in the
nuclear-armed Muslim nation of 190 million, mostly poor people,
whose fragile democracy is under internal attack from Islamist
militants.
Still, economists said a rebuke would send a negative signal
to international financial markets about Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif's government.
"It was embarrassing and brutal," a senior Pakistani
official present at the meeting in Dubai, told Reuters,
describing the IMF's response when mission head Harald Finger
was told that the government had decided not to sell nine power
distribution companies because of fear of labour unrest.
"It was nothing less than a dressing down. If the IMF still
doesn't penalize us, then all I can say is, 'We're very lucky,'"
the official said.
The other source, a senior finance ministry official who was
also in Dubai, confirmed the account.
The finance ministry did not respond to calls seeking
comment. A spokesman for the IMF said the Fund would not comment
during a mission review.
The IMF loan had helped Pakistan stave off a default in
2013, when dwindling foreign exchange reserves covered less than
six weeks of imports. Pakistan's reserves have since swelled to
$20.5 billion in January from $11 billion in mid-2013.
UNION UNREST
The privatisation of 68 state-owned companies, which include
loss-making enterprises like Pakistan International Airlines and
Pakistan Steel Mills, is a crucial part of the IMF deal and was
meant to bring the country's finances back on track.
Such enterprises drain about $5 billion every year from
state coffers, around an eighth of the government's fiscal
revenues last year of around four trillion rupees ($38.2
billion).
The government has made some progress, including raising
more than $1 billion by selling its entire stake in Habib Bank
Ltd, but has struggled to find buyers for most of the
companies and faced stiff opposition from labour unions.
Protesters clashed with security officials on Tuesday over
plans to privatise the national airline, leaving two people
dead. Most PIA flights were grounded on Wednesday.
Both Pakistani officials said the IMF had made clear its
frustration with the delays to privatisation drive.
"The IMF is asking the obvious question: 'Why didn't you
start negotiations [with unions] earlier? Why wasn't this
handled better at the political level?'" the senior government
official said.
The Pakistani officials told the IMF that taking on the
power companies' 400,000 unionised employees was fraught with
risk, and that instead the government would bring in independent
boards of directors to improve management.
Pakistan has already missed last year's deadlines to solicit
buyer interest in PIA, and the officials said the government has
now informed the IMF it would miss the June 2016 deadline to
conclude the sale of 26 percent shares of the airline.
Pakistan will also miss its deadline to sell Pakistan Steel
Mills by March this year, the officials said.
Pakistani governments problems dealing with the IMF could
nudge them toward other avenues for help, like long-time ally
China, which plans to invest $46 billion in a China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), and is also leading the new Asian
Infrastructure Investment Bank.
"If money from the CPEC starts coming in, it allows the
government to show that something is happening and that they
don't need the IMF," said Akbar Zaidi, a South Asian expert at
Columbia University.
($1 = 104.7600 Pakistani rupees)
