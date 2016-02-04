DUBAI Feb 4 Economic reforms including
privatisation remain a top priority of Pakistan's government and
it plans to make up delays in selling off state firms in the
energy sector, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.
Dar was speaking at a news conference in Dubai after the
International Monetary Fund said it had agreed to release a $497
million tranche for Pakistan after the latest review of a
bailout package awarded in 2013.
Protesters clashed with security officials on Tuesday over
plans to privatise Pakistan International Airlines, leaving two
people dead. Most PIA flights were grounded on Wednesday.
Dar said the government had held meetings with unions on the
airline privatisation and planned to push the plan forward. He
described the unrest as politically motivated.
