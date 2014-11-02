Indian techies, IT firms fret as Trump orders U.S. visa review
MUMBAI For Grishma, an Indian software designer, President Donald Trump's review of the visa programme for bringing highly skilled workers into the United States comes at a bad time.
LAHORE Pakistan At least 30 people were killed in an explosion near the Pakistani-Indian border on Sunday after a daily ceremony at the Wagah border crossing, an intelligence source told Reuters.
Media reports said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder but the source said authorities were checking suggestions it might have been a suicide attack.
Every day before sunset soldiers from Pakistan and India gather at the crossing, usually drawing big crowds on both sides, to simultaneously lower the two nations' flags.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF/KABUL, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani declared a national day of mourning after scores of soldiers were killed by Taliban fighters disguised as fellow soldiers, in the deadliest attack of its kind on an Afghan military base.