By Mubasher Bukhari
ISLAMABAD Jan 6 A Pakistani soldier was killed
and another injured in a gunfight between Indian and Pakistani
troops in Kashmir on Sunday, a disputed incident that could
heighten tensions between the nuclear neighbours after a period
of rapprochement.
The Pakistani army said Indian troops had raided their Sawan
Patra checkpost in Kashmir, a hotly contested area both
countries claim as their own. The Indian military denied its
soldiers had attacked a Pakistani position.
"Pakistan army troops effectively responded and repulsed the
attack," a Pakistani army spokesman said in a statement.
The two sides then exchanged fire across the Line of
Control, an internationally recognised line in Kashmir patrolled
by troops from both countries, he said.
Indian army spokesman Colonel Jagadish Dahiya said Indian
troops had not crossed the Line of Control. "However, there was
a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Our troops retaliated by
firing," Dahiya said.
"None of our troops crossed the Line of Control. We have no
casualties or injuries."
Another spokesman for the Indian army said its post at
Churuda, 100 km (62 miles) northwest of major city Srinagar,
came under "unprovoked" heavy mortar and automatic gun fire for
about five hours early on Sunday.
"We did retaliate," Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
There were more than 75 ceasefire violations along the Line
of Control in 2012, killing eight people. Most of the violations
were exchanges of fire between the two sides.
India and Pakistan have fought three wars since 1947, when
they became independent from Britain. The two countries share
many similarities in language and culture, though most of
Pakistan's citizens are Muslim and most of India's Hindu.
Kashmir, and the human rights abuses committed there by
Indian troops, is a politically explosive issue in Pakistan.
Pakistani security forces have long trained militant groups to
attack Indian soldiers.
The two countries fought their most recent war in 1999, when
Pakistani troops crossed the Line of Control and occupied Indian
territory in Kargil, but were forced to withdraw.
TENSION OVERSPILL
After a period of quiet, relations between the two countries
nosedived again in 2008, when a militant squad rampaged through
the Indian city of Mumbai, killing 166 people. India accused
Pakistan of sheltering the masterminds behind the attack,
charges that Pakistan denies.
The two countries have been slowly repairing relations in
recent months. In November, India executed a Pakistani man who
was the last surviving perpetrator of the Mumbai attack.
Last month the two countries signed a deal designed to ease
visa restrictions for some citizens to travel between the two
countries.
Tension between the two countries has also spilled over into
nearby Afghanistan, which borders Pakistan. India offers
military and economic aid there, but many Pakistanis fear this
is an attempt to lessen Pakistan's influence.
The United States has repeatedly urged Pakistan to move
against al-Qaeda and militant havens along its Afghan border.
Pakistan says it does not have enough troops because so many of
them are patrolling the border with India.
Some U.S. officials also believe Pakistan is unwilling to
move against the militants because some elements in Pakistan's
security forces would prefer to be able to use the militants to
counter Indian influence in Afghanistan after most foreign
combat troops have pulled out by the end of 2014.
