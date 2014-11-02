LAHORE, Pakistan Nov 2 At least 30 people were killed in an explosion near the Pakistani-Indian border on Sunday after a daily ceremony at the Wagah border crossing, an intelligence source told Reuters.

Media reports said the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder but the source said authorities were checking suggestions it might have been a suicide attack.

Every day before sunset soldiers from Pakistan and India gather at the crossing, usually drawing big crowds on both sides, to simultaneously lower the two nations' flags. (Reporting by Mubasher Bukhari; Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Louise Ireland)