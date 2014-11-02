LAHORE Pakistan At least 35 people including women and children were killed and as many as 70 wounded in an explosion on the Pakistani-Indian border near the Pakistani city of Lahore, a local doctor said.

"We received 35 bodies including those of women and children and 60 to 70 were wounded," Deputy Medical Superintendent of Ghurki Hospital near the Wagah border crossing, identified only as Dr Khurram, told domestic television channels.

(Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Louise Ireland)