US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
ISLAMABAD Jan 13 Pakistan said on Wednesday it had arrested several members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group, which is suspected of masterminding an attack earlier this month on an Indian air base.
Pakistan's prime minister's office said in a statement that the offices of the group were being traced and sealed, and that the government wants to send a team of special investigators to the Pathankot air base in India for further investigation.
News of the arrests comes 48 hours before a rare meeting between the foreign secretaries of the nuclear-armed rivals is tentatively scheduled to take place. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)