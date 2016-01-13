(Adds details, context)
ISLAMABAD Jan 13 Pakistan said on Wednesday it
had arrested several members of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant
group, which is suspected of masterminding an attack this month
on an Indian air base.
News of the arrests comes 48 hours before a rare meeting of
foreign secretaries of the nuclear-armed rivals is tentatively
scheduled to take place.
Pakistan has promised it would get to the bottom of who was
behind the assault on the air base after India handed over
evidence to Pakistan that it said implicated Pakistan-based
Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Jan. 2 attack, in which seven military
personnel were killed.
India's Ministry of External Affairs was not immediately
available for comment but said earlier it would decide late on
Wednesday whether Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
would travel to Islamabad on Friday.
Pakistan's prime minister's office said in a statement the
government had made "considerable progress" in investigating
the attack, and it wanted to send a team of special
investigators to the Pathankot air base in India.
"Based on the initial investigations in Pakistan, and the
information provided, several individuals belonging to
Jaish-e-Mohammad, have been apprehended," the office of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif said.
"The offices of the organization are also being traced and
sealed. Further investigations are underway," it said.
Jaish-e-Mohammad, or Army of Mohammad, is led by Islamic
hardliner Maulana Masood Azhar and has long fought against
Indian forces in India's part of the disputed region of Kashmir.
The banned group is blamed for an attack in 2001 on India's
parliament that brought the rivals to the brink of war.
