LAHORE Pakistan A suicide bomber was probably responsible for an explosion on the Pakistani-Indian border that killed at least 37 people on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

Local media had said the blast near the Pakistani city of Lahore was caused by a gas cylinder.

"According to initial information it was a suicide attack," Inspector General of Punjab Police, Mushtaq Sukhera, told local television channels.

"When ... security was a bit relaxed, the suicide attacker blew himself up near a restaurant. Thirty-seven people were killed and more than 50 wounded."

