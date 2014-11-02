BRIEF-Reliance says begins commercial production of coal bed methane in central India
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
LAHORE, Pakistan Nov 2 A suicide bomber was probably responsible for an explosion on the Pakistani-Indian border that killed at least 37 people on Sunday, a senior police officer said.
Local media had said the blast near the Pakistani city of Lahore was caused by a gas cylinder.
"According to initial information it was a suicide attack," Inspector General of Punjab Police, Mushtaq Sukhera, told local television channels.
"When ... security was a bit relaxed, the suicide attacker blew himself up near a restaurant. Thirty-seven people were killed and more than 50 wounded." (Writing by Maria Golovnina; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur
Apr 21 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20253.00 NSE 51935.90 ============= TOTAL 72188.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M