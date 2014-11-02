DERA ISMAIL KHAN Pakistan The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on the Pakistani-Indian border near the Pakistani city of Lahore on Sunday which killed at least 45 people.

"We claim the Lahore suicide attack," senior commander Gilamn Mehsud said.

The attack was carried out in response to the Pakistani army's operation against Islamist militants in the tribal areas straddling the Afghan border, he said.

(Reporting by Saud Mehsud, Writing by Maria Golovnina, Editing by Angus MacSwan)