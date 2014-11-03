By Aditya Kalra
| WAGAH, India
WAGAH, India Nov 3 India and Pakistan have
suspended a daily military ritual on their main land border
crossing after a suicide attack that killed dozens of people,
the first time the colourful parade has been called off since
the two countries went to war in 1971.
India's home ministry said India's Border Security Force
agreed to a Pakistani request to suspend the flag-lowering
ceremony to allow mourning.
At least 45 people were killed and more than 100 wounded on
Sunday by the explosion that ripped through a carpark about 500
metres (yards) from Pakistan's border gate just as hundreds of
people left the popular daily performance.
Every day, thousands of Indians and Pakistanis flock to
watch the elaborate show where border security officials kick
their feet high and grimace in mock aggression in a peacock-like
display of patriotism.
The crowds pack out bleachers set up on either side of the
each country's border gates, which are adorned with large,
facing portraits of their founding fathers, Mahatma Gandhi on
the Indian side and Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the Pakistani side.
"It is the first time we have suspended the ceremony after
the war. The ceremony was not suspended even during Kargil,"
India's home ministry spokesman K.S. Dhatwalia said on Monday,
referring to a 1999 conflict between the nuclear-armed
neighbours in the town of Kargil triggered by a Pakistan army
incursion.
India and Pakistan last fought a fully fledged war in 1971,
when Bangladesh seceded from Pakistan.
Two kilometres (1.24 miles) before the border, police
stopped tourists from entering the area on Monday. Four buses
carrying 180 people including students on a trip from Agra to
see the border ceremonies were stopped and decided to go back.
