By Mubasher Bukhari and Aditya Kalra
LAHORE, Pakistan/WAGAH, India Nov 3 India and
Pakistan solemnly lowered their national flags at a dusk
military ceremony on their main land border crossing on Monday,
a day after a suicide attack killed almost 60 people on the
Pakistani side.
India's home ministry had earlier said the daily
flag-lowering ceremony would be suspended as a mark of respect
for the dead - the first time the parade would have been called
off since the two countries went to war in 1971.
But later Pakistani officials changed their mind, deciding
to go ahead with the ritual to send a message to the militants.
Just before dusk, at least 2,000 women, men and children
gathered at the parade ground on the border crossing, some
chanting "Death to terrorists" and "Long live Pakistan". On the
Indian side, there were only a handful of spectators.
The colourful show, where border guards in elaborate
uniforms goose-step, shake hands brusquely across the borderline
and scowl aggressively at each other, proceeded as usual amid
heightened security.
"Today's ceremony proved that terrorists cannot lower the
spirit of the nation by their cowardly activities," Corps
Commander Lahore Lt. Gen. Naveed Zaman said in televised
remarks.
At least 57 people were killed and 110 wounded when the
explosion ripped through a car park about 500 metres (yards)
from Pakistan's border gate just as hundreds of people left the
daily performance.
At least two Pakistani Taliban splinter groups have claimed
responsibility for the attack, saying it was revenge for the
army's military operation against insurgents in the tribal
region of North Waziristan.
But, given Pakistan's frosty relations with India, with
which it has fought three wars, some commentators suggested the
attack might have been plotted by elements trying to sabotage
relations between the arch-rivals or hurt India.
The flag-lowering ceremony is extremely popular on both
sides, with crowds every day packing out bleachers set up on
either side of the gates adorned with large, facing portraits of
their founding fathers, Mahatma Gandhi on the Indian side and
Mohammed Ali Jinnah on the Pakistani side.
The attack rattled people's nerves in a region already beset
by violence and insurgencies but despite reports that police had
found more explosives in the area many people came with their
families to see the first flag-lowering since the attack.
Anwar Shaikh, 45, a Lahore resident, came with his wife and
two children.
"I came here yesterday after the tragedy," he told Reuters.
"Today, I came with my family to express solidarity with my
country and the martyrs. We can give our lives to our country
but would not surrender to terrorists."
The last minute decision to hold the ritual came too late
for many hopeful spectators on the Indian side.
"We had confirmed to several tourists that the event will
not take place for the next three days. So Indians did not turn
up. Very few Indians, mainly locals came to see," said a senior
Indian border security official.
Earlier in the day, Indian resident Shivaji Chouhan was sent
back at a check point after travelling from the distant city of
Pune to witness the show.
"We spent so much money and covered 2,000 km to see the
ceremony. We are disappointed," he said.
(Reporting by Rupam Jain Nair; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel and
Maria Golovnina; Editing by John Chalmers and Jeremy Laurence)